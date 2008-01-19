Mass Effect T-Shirt Back In Stock

In news that may not matter to anyone but me, the Commander Shepard N7 armor t-shirt, originally created solely for the Mass Effect development team, has been out of stock since the game's launch. A quick visit to the Bioware store today and what do I find? Back in stock, baby.
Yes, the shirt may be the geekiest piece of apparel I've ever ordered, and no offense to the makers of the game or t-shirt, but I really wish that it were done without the Bioware or Mass Effect logos for a tad more subtlety/street cred. Still, fans who love the game as much as I do may enjoy this splurge purchase that only runs about $US 20 shipped.
N7 shirt [bioware]
