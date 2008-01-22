Master Chief Vacuum (We're Not Stretching, Just Look At It)

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

masterhelmet.pngEvery now and again there comes a vacuum so appealing that we're almost tempted to clean. Samsung's SC9540 vacuum looks surprisingly like the makers of Spartan armor have been reselling their prototype molds to alternative industries. Dubbed "the strong, silent type" on Samsung's site, we're sure that the design and marketing are both coincidental...unless you start seeing vacuum cleaners popping up on Mt. Dew.

Samsung SC9540 Vacuum [via ohgizmo]

Comments

  • RaYdeX Guest

    That makes me want to run round my house, savagely vacuuming up dust crying "I. Am. Spartan!"

