Maybe You Really DO Like Windows Vista

It's not hard picking up on the disregard most of you hold Windows Vista in. It normally pops up three comments into any PC gaming-related post. So Vista-flavoured hatorade addicts will be crushed to hear that according to Bill Gates, as of right now, Microsoft have managed to subject 100 million PCs (well..."licensees") to it's new Operating System. That's a lot. Actually, it's so many that, according to the law of averages, many of you will be running Vista. Perhaps this information will prompt you to emerge from hiding, quit the self-hate and admit that, deep down, you actually prefer it to XP.

Or not. Up to you, really.