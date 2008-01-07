Maybe You Really DO Like Windows Vista

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

vistalogo.jpgIt's not hard picking up on the disregard most of you hold Windows Vista in. It normally pops up three comments into any PC gaming-related post. So Vista-flavoured hatorade addicts will be crushed to hear that according to Bill Gates, as of right now, Microsoft have managed to subject 100 million PCs (well..."licensees") to it's new Operating System. That's a lot. Actually, it's so many that, according to the law of averages, many of you will be running Vista. Perhaps this information will prompt you to emerge from hiding, quit the self-hate and admit that, deep down, you actually prefer it to XP.

Or not. Up to you, really.

  • Dmoli Guest

    Trochan couldn't have said it any better.

  • Ninja Catfish Guest

    I don't see what everyone's problem is with Vista.
    I've got it, and would only go back if I had to.

    I can understand it if you're running a PC from 2003, but then you shouldn't be

  • purplesfinx @PurpleSfinx

    Hey, at least it's no windows ME.

    And if ME-XP was any indication of the future, the next major version of Windows after Vista will KICK ASS.

