McDonald's Japan Teaches DDR Exercises

That's not Ronald McDonald, it's Donald McDonald. (In Japan, the character is known as "Donald.") What's more, some Japanese people think his name is Mac Donald. Anyway, here Donald is showing how to do DDR-style exercises. Ironically, none of the exercises involve not going to McDonald's.
