The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Meet the New GeForce Graphics Card

1199396117RddjtJdk0Z_1_1.jpg

Hardocp have gotten their hands on specs and pictures of NVIDIA's not-yet-released GeForce 9800 GX2. The new card will launch in late February or early march and replace the 8800 Ultra single GPU card. The card is supposed to be 30 percent faster than the 8800 Ultra, has a 65nm GPU and will support Quad SLI, yes Quad.

Other technical tidbits from Hardocp:

1GB Frame Buffer
Two PCBs
Two 65nm GPUs Total
256 Stream Processors Total

The memory isn't exactly clear, but Hardocp is wishing it would be two 766MB frame buffers per a GPU, but guessing it's something closer to 512MB. All I know is that my graphics card is now officially out-dated. Boo!

GeForce 9800 GX2 Exclusive Pics & Specs [Hardocp]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles