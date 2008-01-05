Meet the New GeForce Graphics Card

Hardocp have gotten their hands on specs and pictures of NVIDIA's not-yet-released GeForce 9800 GX2. The new card will launch in late February or early march and replace the 8800 Ultra single GPU card. The card is supposed to be 30 percent faster than the 8800 Ultra, has a 65nm GPU and will support Quad SLI, yes Quad.

Other technical tidbits from Hardocp:

1GB Frame Buffer

Two PCBs

Two 65nm GPUs Total

256 Stream Processors Total

The memory isn't exactly clear, but Hardocp is wishing it would be two 766MB frame buffers per a GPU, but guessing it's something closer to 512MB. All I know is that my graphics card is now officially out-dated. Boo!

GeForce 9800 GX2 Exclusive Pics & Specs [Hardocp]