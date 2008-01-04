Mega Man Taser Vid Responds To Controversy With Controversy

For those who missed the original story back in October, Robert Dziekanski was a Polish immigrant who, after making a disturbance in the Vancouver Airport, died following a tasering administered by authorities. For those who have the stomach, the event is on YouTube.

Naturally, the public has responded to the incident, including Vancouver resident Mike Greenway who made the above Mega Man video. He feels:

The video was really more of a statement on police Taser use than anything. The video that I made is a tongue-in-cheek parody about the incompetence of everyone involved, not police brutality.

But not everyone agrees that Greenway should have explored the situation in a video game.

From Aga Magdolen, a spokeswoman with the Canadian Polish Congress:

This tragedy should not have been portrayed as a game. It is disrespectful to the victim, his family and the Polish community.

So is the clip disrespectful? If I were a member of Dziekanski' family, I certainly wouldn't want to watch it, but nor would I want to view any sort of response to the incident.

It doesn't seem like the Mega Man response—which certainly appears to condemn the police (despite what the author may claim) while exploring the absurdity of Dziekanski's death—could have been communicated without its particular chosen medium, the reenactment in a video game.



YouTube parody of Dziekanski death triggers controversy [via gamepolitics]