The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mega Man Taser Vid Responds To Controversy With Controversy

For those who missed the original story back in October, Robert Dziekanski was a Polish immigrant who, after making a disturbance in the Vancouver Airport, died following a tasering administered by authorities. For those who have the stomach, the event is on YouTube.

Naturally, the public has responded to the incident, including Vancouver resident Mike Greenway who made the above Mega Man video. He feels:

The video was really more of a statement on police Taser use than anything. The video that I made is a tongue-in-cheek parody about the incompetence of everyone involved, not police brutality.

But not everyone agrees that Greenway should have explored the situation in a video game.

From Aga Magdolen, a spokeswoman with the Canadian Polish Congress:

This tragedy should not have been portrayed as a game. It is disrespectful to the victim, his family and the Polish community.

So is the clip disrespectful? If I were a member of Dziekanski' family, I certainly wouldn't want to watch it, but nor would I want to view any sort of response to the incident.

It doesn't seem like the Mega Man response—which certainly appears to condemn the police (despite what the author may claim) while exploring the absurdity of Dziekanski's death—could have been communicated without its particular chosen medium, the reenactment in a video game.

YouTube parody of Dziekanski death triggers controversy [via gamepolitics]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles