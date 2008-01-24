Mercenaries 2 Delayed To August?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mercenaries_2_august_delay.jpgIt would appear that the wait for Mercenaries 2: World In Flames may have gotten a little bit longer, as multiple retailers are listing a late August 2008 release date for the Pandemic Studios shooter. Reader Patrick pointed out that online retailer Amazon was now showing an August 25 release date for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 versions of the game, with GameStop showing the same for the PlayStation 2 and PC versions. The last official word on the game's release was April, something that is now starting to look less likely. The game was originally planned for a holiday 2007 release, but pushed back in September.

We've contacted EA to see if we can get confirmation on the delay, but our requests haven't yet yielded a response. We'll let you know when we know.

