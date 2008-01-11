Metal Gear Solid 4 Is Just About Done

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

thumbsup.jpgMetal Gear Solid 4's nearly done. They promise! On his latest podcast, Kojima Productions' Ryan Payton has told listeners the game's in its "last push". While a few late features or tweaks can be expected, for most of the team work's winding up, and the project is about to enter the bug-testing stage. And that means no more delays. Why no more delays?

Mr. Kojima of all people is really committed to [the date]because he really hates to disappoint people, and I know he is embarrassed by what happened with the 2007 slip into 2008.

Because he couldn't bear the shame! PAL users will also be interested to know Payton re-iterates the fact the game will be seeing a simultaneous (or, realistically, very close to one) worldwide release.
