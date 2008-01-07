Some hard working and Metal Gear Solid obsessed fans have translated and uploaded this Metal Gear Saga 20th Anniversary video that came along with the Metal Gear Saga 20th Anniversary box set that was recently released exclusively in Japan. Check it out for a ton of info on your favourite characters and some hints on where the next game is heading. It's a nice long one (23:32) so make sure and carve yourself out a little chunk of time to check it out. And just to clarify, the clip is in Japanese with English subtitles, so grab your reading glasses.

[Thanks, Jeff]