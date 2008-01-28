Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection Available For Pre-Order at PlayAsia

For those of you who felt gypped by not being able to get a US version of the MGS Anniversary Collection, it seems that Konami is throwing you something of a bone. PlayAsia is currently taking pre-orders for Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection for the PS2 that includes the original Metal Gear Solid as well as the directors cut of Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. The listed price is $US 34.90 plus a $US 4 dollar shipping charge. If you are looking to delve into the world of MGS before MGS 4 comes out, this is the perfect way to do it at a reasonably low price.
Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection [PlayAsia]
[Thanks to everyone who sent this in]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink