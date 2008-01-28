Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection Available For Pre-Order at PlayAsia

For those of you who felt gypped by not being able to get a US version of the MGS Anniversary Collection, it seems that Konami is throwing you something of a bone. PlayAsia is currently taking pre-orders for Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection for the PS2 that includes the original Metal Gear Solid as well as the directors cut of Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. The listed price is $US 34.90 plus a $US 4 dollar shipping charge. If you are looking to delve into the world of MGS before MGS 4 comes out, this is the perfect way to do it at a reasonably low price.

