Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection Available For Pre-Order at PlayAsia

mgsessentials.jpg For those of you who felt gypped by not being able to get a US version of the MGS Anniversary Collection, it seems that Konami is throwing you something of a bone. PlayAsia is currently taking pre-orders for Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection for the PS2 that includes the original Metal Gear Solid as well as the directors cut of Metal Gear Solid 2: Substance and Metal Gear Solid 3: Subsistence. The listed price is $US 34.90 plus a $US 4 dollar shipping charge. If you are looking to delve into the world of MGS before MGS 4 comes out, this is the perfect way to do it at a reasonably low price.

Metal Gear Solid: The Essential Collection [PlayAsia]
[Thanks to everyone who sent this in]

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

