Metroid Prime 3 Dated for Japan (Took Long Enough!)

This one goes out to readers in Japan. Well, readers in Japan with Nintendo Wiis. Metroid Prime 3: Corruption is *finally* getting a long overdue release date for The Land of the Rising Sun. The game will drop March 6 for ¥6,800 (US $US 64). The game was first released in North America last August, then in Europe in late October and finally in Australia in early November. Sure the series is more popular in those territories, but PAL countries getting games before Japan? Hello backwards day!

Metroid Prime 3 [Dengeki Online]