The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

MGS4 360 Rumor Smashed Yet Again

mgsjazzhands.jpgYou know, I bet Konami is getting really tired of quashing Metal Gear Solid 4 rumors at this point. The PR team would probably throw a gala event if the game were ever announced for the 360, simply to celebrate the fact that everybody would finally be shutting up about. Konami PR's Michael Shelling, who I am sure would look amazing in a tailored tux, responded to our own inquiries with the following:

For the record, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is a PlayStation 3 exclusive and there are no plans to develop an Xbox 360 version of the game.

No plans to develop an Xbox 360 version neatly dispells XboxFamily's source's claim that the game has been in development since early last year. Cue the classic game show failure music in 3...2...Wahh wahhh wahhh wahhhhhhhh.

Comments

  • BBC Guest

    COME THE HELL ON YOU HAD TO HAVE BEEN A TOTAL IDIOT IF YOU BOUGHT THAT MGS4 VERDION I DEVELOPMENT BS.

    i mean look who posted it.
    Xbox family forum, unknown source.
    All of these rumors are always started by that same people.
    like in the past.
    XBOXFANBOY, XBOXER FORUM, XBOX MAGAZINE, MSFAN MAG., XBOXERLIVE.

    I MEAN COME ON HOW STUPID DO THEY THINK WE ARE

    0
  • Steve Guest

    It surprises me how many times a rumour can come and go.

    What's wrong with buying a PS3 if you want to play games developed for the system? Are people really that worried that buying a PS3 will make the 360 obsolete?

    0
  • The Saint Guest

    Who cares if MGS4 is not coming to the Xbox 360? Only diehard fans care about that game. I can't believe people are still going crazy over the concept of being able to hide in a cardboard box that magically appears out of nowhere!
    It is obvious that it is Sony who is creating "rumors" of the MGS4 coming out for the 360, in order to create a stir for the game and the illusion that everybody really wants to have this game, when in reality, nobody cares.

    0
  • Killerkat55 Guest

    For sony to say this was coming out on the 360 would be the worst idea they ever came up with. This is one of the games that sony is banking on getting fanboys to buy the PS3. Trust me, diehard MGS fans will drop the money on a PS3 for this game.

    0
  • Teh1leftB-Hind Guest

    @ THE SAINT

    MGS4 has replaced the box with a steel oil drum that comes out of nowhere, duh

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles