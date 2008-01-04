MGS4 360 Rumor Smashed Yet Again

You know, I bet Konami is getting really tired of quashing Metal Gear Solid 4 rumors at this point. The PR team would probably throw a gala event if the game were ever announced for the 360, simply to celebrate the fact that everybody would finally be shutting up about. Konami PR's Michael Shelling, who I am sure would look amazing in a tailored tux, responded to our own inquiries with the following:

For the record, Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots is a PlayStation 3 exclusive and there are no plans to develop an Xbox 360 version of the game.

No plans to develop an Xbox 360 version neatly dispells XboxFamily's source's claim that the game has been in development since early last year. Cue the classic game show failure music in 3...2...Wahh wahhh wahhh wahhhhhhhh.