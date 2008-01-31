Miburi & Teburi Confuse, Delight



Remember Miburi & Teburi? OK if you don't. You might have forced it from even the darkest recesses of your memory. Conversely, you may treasure that memory, and have been waiting months for this trailer! Seeing as this a crossword puzzler by Sega, and looks...unique, I'm not sure what's less likely: that this will ever see a Western release, or that those two dudes in leather are actually interested in that girl.