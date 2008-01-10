Microsoft: We're Still Committed to HD-DVD

Yesterday when Reuters reported that Microsoft will consider going to Blu-Ray if consumers demand it some people sort of freaked. Among the list? Microsoft. Today the company reached out to us to "clarify" a story they say was missing some much needed context.

There was a critical element of our comments missing from the story — Microsoft currently has no plans at this time to consider Blu-ray as an option. We continue to believe that HD DVD is the best optical solution for consumers, since it's the only format today that delivers quality experiences at affordable prices.

When I pressed the spokesperson for a little more details about how the story was contextually incorrect, they cut to the chase:

While the article states that Microsoft might possibly look into Blu-ray, we just want to emphasize that there are no current plans to consider Blu-ray as an option. Microsoft continues to be dedicated to the HD DVD format and we don't want the Reuters article to mislead or suggest otherwise.

So HD-DVD has at least one stalwart support in their corner still.

Microsoft Will Consider Going Blu-Ray if Consumers Demand [Kotaku]