Microsoft To Buy Logitech?

There's loud whispers in the business community that Logitech, makers of (among other things) fine console and PC gaming peripherals, are about to be bought out by Microsoft. Neither side will comment publicly on the rumours, however one trader has offered this brilliant quote:

Supposedly, Microsoft is supposed to be taking over Logitech, offering 48 francs a share. Then the mouse-maker would be worth around 10 billion francs.

Looks like somebody's got a bad case of the sposdas.

