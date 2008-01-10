Microsoft To Buy Logitech?

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

rockbiter.jpgThere's loud whispers in the business community that Logitech, makers of (among other things) fine console and PC gaming peripherals, are about to be bought out by Microsoft. Neither side will comment publicly on the rumours, however one trader has offered this brilliant quote:

Supposedly, Microsoft is supposed to be taking over Logitech, offering 48 francs a share. Then the mouse-maker would be worth around 10 billion francs.

Looks like somebody's got a bad case of the sposdas.
Logitech shares surge on talk of Microsoft bid [Reuters]

