Microsoft Brags About Sales, Moves Much Mass Effect

j_allard_is_pleased.jpgAccording to the company's crack PR team, Microsoft has a handful of sales figures for 2007's big releases to crow about. Mass Effect and Halo 3, as well as the Xbox 360 itself, have been selling in the "good to very good" range, they say. The company claims that some 17.7 million "chill white" consoles have been sold worldwide, which we'll read as shipped to retailers, naturally, since the 360 launched.

More impressive are figures for software, with Halo 3 shipping out some 8.1 million copies over the course of just 100 days and Mass Effect providing alien sex dream fodder for 1.6 million buyers since November. Not bad! It always makes me well up with joy to see these scrappy underdogs finally see get their due.

Some Xbox 360 numbers [Microsoft]

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

