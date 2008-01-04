Microsoft Brags About Sales, Moves Much Mass Effect

According to the company's crack PR team, Microsoft has a handful of sales figures for 2007's big releases to crow about. Mass Effect and Halo 3, as well as the Xbox 360 itself, have been selling in the "good to very good" range, they say. The company claims that some 17.7 million "chill white" consoles have been sold worldwide, which we'll read as shipped to retailers, naturally, since the 360 launched.

More impressive are figures for software, with Halo 3 shipping out some 8.1 million copies over the course of just 100 days and Mass Effect providing alien sex dream fodder for 1.6 million buyers since November. Not bad! It always makes me well up with joy to see these scrappy underdogs finally see get their due.

