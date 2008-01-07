The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Microsoft Furious At Your Ridiculous HD-DVD-In-A-360 Chatter

hulk.jpg And here we were thinking the only other constant in life - death aside - was Microsoft saying "no comment" when confronted with a rumour. Guess we'll be scratching that from our big list of life's constants, because when asked for the millionth time about the possibility of the Xbox 360 being offered with an internal HD-DVD drive, you can almost see their eyes rolling:

We have reiterated multiple times since launching the Xbox 360 HD-DVD Player that we have no plans to integrate an HD-DVD player in to the Xbox 360. We feel that offering the drive externally is the best way to give consumers the ultimate choice to create their own high-definition experiences.

OK, so maybe not furious, but when stood next to their standard "no comment" it certainly looks a lot...surlier.
Gates delivering 360 Ultimate-um at CES? [GameSpot]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles