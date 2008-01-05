Microsoft Hit With Class Action Suit Over Xbox Live Outage

A trio of Texan gamers are looking to capitalise on the service disruption that Microsoft has been experiencing with Xbox Live over the past fortnight, writes the Seattle Times. A class action lawsuit has been filed against Microsoft alleging breach of contract over connection issues and server errors many were experiencing when trying to play online. The three plaintiffs claim that MS "failed to exercise reasonable care or competence in communicating information regarding the nature of services offered through Xbox Live" resulting in damages suffered. I'm no lawyer, but I bet there are some Twitter server logs that will argue otherwise!

The complaint, which is available for download via the Seattle Times, doesn't mention what damages are being sought by the group, but does point out expenses associated with Live subscription costs and attorney fees. Your tax dollars at work, ladies and gentlemen!

Xbox Live holiday outages prompts class action lawsuit [Seattle Times]