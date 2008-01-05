The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Microsoft Hit With Class Action Suit Over Xbox Live Outage

xbox_live_lawsuit.jpgA trio of Texan gamers are looking to capitalise on the service disruption that Microsoft has been experiencing with Xbox Live over the past fortnight, writes the Seattle Times. A class action lawsuit has been filed against Microsoft alleging breach of contract over connection issues and server errors many were experiencing when trying to play online. The three plaintiffs claim that MS "failed to exercise reasonable care or competence in communicating information regarding the nature of services offered through Xbox Live" resulting in damages suffered. I'm no lawyer, but I bet there are some Twitter server logs that will argue otherwise!

The complaint, which is available for download via the Seattle Times, doesn't mention what damages are being sought by the group, but does point out expenses associated with Live subscription costs and attorney fees. Your tax dollars at work, ladies and gentlemen!

Xbox Live holiday outages prompts class action lawsuit [Seattle Times]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles