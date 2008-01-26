Back when I was an NES junkie, I owned only a handful of games. And that seemed liked a LOT. Now, I have my wife trying to throw away the Xbox/360, DS, PS2/3, and Wii cases that fill every nook and cranny of my living room (the vintage stuff is in my office). Apparently I'm not the only one to sacrifice my paycheck to purchase games, as Microsoft is now claiming a 7-game attachment rate per 360 sold—what they call a "record" for "consoles in relative history." Considering that most games for the 360 hit shelves at $US 60 a pop, not only are gamers buying more titles, but they're probably spending more money on said titles than ever before. (Translation: the Xbox 720 will offer titles at $US 70, suckers). Microsoft CFO Liddell Talks [CNBC via Maxconsole]
Microsoft Moving 7 Games Per Console
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink