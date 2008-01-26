Microsoft Snaps Up EA Chicago GM To Head Gears Of War Project

When Electronic Arts shuttered its Chicago-based development studio, the one responsible for titles like Fight Night and Def Jam Icon, EA prez Frank Gibeau chalked it up to an inability to meet standards for "responsibility for product quality, ship dates and profitability." Tough words, especially when some of that blame was most likely shouldered by former general manager of the studio, Kudo Tsunoda. Fortunately for Tsunoda, he has a new home, with GameTap reporting today that he's landed at Microsoft.

Tsunoda, best known for his fighting games, including a licensed Marvel Comics brawler that may have been scrapped, has been supposedly put to work on a popular franchise. A new Gears of War title is said to be his first project. An interesting fit. And by interesting, I mean, you better not screw this up, Kudo, or you're in big trouble. Oh, and congratulations.

Kudo Tsunoda Jumps EA Ship, Lands at Microsoft [GameTap]