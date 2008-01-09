Microsoft Will Consider Going Blu-Ray, If Consumers Demand

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

360hddvdplayer.jpgResponding to news that Warner Bros. opted to put its eggs in the basket of Blu-ray exclusively last week, Microsoft execs told Reuters that the company would consider a Blu-ray player add-on for the Xbox 360, should consumers show interest in such a product. Group marketing manager Albert Penello said the decision would be up to "consumer choice; and if that's the way they vote, that's something we'll have to consider." Penello said that he didn't consider that Warner's decision to drop support for HD-DVD would have a "significant impact" on the console war. He also confirmed, in a way, that it was a "bummer."

Microsoft's Xbox could consider Blu-ray support [Reuters]

Comments

  • Mentoes Guest

    They said this years ago, before the 360 launched.

  • Shane Guest

    I hope Microsoft are reading this because how else will they get my feedback that I want it?

    What do I want? A dual-format drive that plays both Blu-Ray and HDDVD.

    Bring it out NOW please MS.

    Regards,
    Shane

