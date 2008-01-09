Microsoft Will Consider Going Blu-Ray, If Consumers Demand

Responding to news that Warner Bros. opted to put its eggs in the basket of Blu-ray exclusively last week, Microsoft execs told Reuters that the company would consider a Blu-ray player add-on for the Xbox 360, should consumers show interest in such a product. Group marketing manager Albert Penello said the decision would be up to "consumer choice; and if that's the way they vote, that's something we'll have to consider." Penello said that he didn't consider that Warner's decision to drop support for HD-DVD would have a "significant impact" on the console war. He also confirmed, in a way, that it was a "bummer."

