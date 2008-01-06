Microsoft's CES Schedule

For those of you attending CES with a hankering for all the Microsoft you can handle, you can now take a look at exactly what they are offering. Along with the Bill Gates helmed keynote speech, a variety of Microsoft related activities will be going on in conference rooms and at the MS booth itself. A total of thirteen panels and conferences will be held covering such subjects as Game Power: Entertainment as Franchise, Hollywood and the Digital Consumer: How Technology, Content and Services Establish the Next Level of Consumer Entertainment Experience and A Tale of Two Supply Chains: Halo 3 and Zune.
Check out all the listings after the jump to start making your schedule now.Panels and Conferences With Microsoft Participants
Sunday, Jan. 6 • Game Power: Entertainment as Franchise — As Games Cross Over Into Music, TV, Cable, Movie, Mobile, Advertainment and Custom Branded Experience. 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N253. Bill Nielsen, Microsoft • Mobile and Broadband Music: New Platforms + New Technology + More Music + Dynamic Marketplace. 1-2 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N258. Cyrill Glockner, Microsoft
Monday, Jan. 7 •Mobile on the Move: What's in Store for Car Electronics. 1:30-2:30 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N264, Velle Kolde, Microsoft • Hollywood and the Digital Consumer: How Technology, Content and Services Establish the Next Level of Consumer Entertainment Experience. 1:30-2:30 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N259. Gabriele Di Piazza, Microsoft
Tuesday, Jan. 8 • Consumer Robotics Market Development Program: A Robot in Every Home. 9-9:45 a.m., the Venetian, Delfino 4001-4002. Tandy Trower, general manager, Microsoft Robotics Group • The New Frontier of Play. 9:15-10:15 a.m., the Venetian, Lando 4305-4306. Jeff Bell, Microsoft • IPTV: The Television of Tomorrow? 1:30-2:30 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N253. Christine Heckart, Microsoft TV • The Connected TV and Set-Top as the Consumer Gateway to Entertainment and Information: Set-Top, Broadband, Guides and PVRs. 3-4 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N259. Joe Seidel, Microsoft
Wednesday, Jan. 9 • Technology and Emerging Countries: Advancing Development Through Technology Investments. 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Las Vegas Hilton Theater. David Foster, general manager, Microsoft Unlimited Potential • Improving Time-to-Market and Product Quality. 10:30-11:30 a.m., the Venetian, Lando 4204. Bill Adamec, Microsoft • A Tale of Two Supply Chains: Halo 3 and Zune. 1:15-2 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N258. Deborah Hickey, Microsoft • Exploring the True Power of IPTV. 12-1 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N261. Hemang Mehta, Microsoft TV • IPTV and Internet TV Connectivity: Broadband, the TV, the Set-Top, the Server — Enabling Advanced Services — Content and Advertising. 3-4 p.m., LVCC North Hall, Room N261. Shari Barnett, Microsoft
