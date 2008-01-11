Miis In Valentine Chocolate for Loved Ones

Mmm, de-licious! What better way to say I love you than with diamonds. But for those who can't afford pricey stones, there's this: Mii-shaped chocolates. Perfect for Valentine's Day! Priced at $US 14.95, the set comes in milk and white chocolate, and it's possible to switch out the girl for another boy (vice versa). Sadly, the chocolate figures aren't based on your own Miis. Probably for the best — imagine biting your loved one's chocolate Mii head off. The horror.

Valentine Geekery! [Paul Page Designs via Boinkology via Yum Sugar via BB Gadgets]