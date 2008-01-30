Mikami, Platinum Games Finally Get To Work

Oh good. We were starting to wonder if Platinum Games (formerly Seeds, formerly Clover) were ever going to start on their next game. They are now, with Resident Evil creator Shinji Mikami announcing he's got a team together and that he's at work on his first project for the new company. What's it called? Don't know. Which system's it for? Don't know! But when you're talking about these guys, it's just nice to know they're working on something.
ゲーム開発いよいよ始まります[Platinum Blog]
