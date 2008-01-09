The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mod Your 360 Quieter, Glowier

moddedfan.jpgBetween my Xbox 360 and my PS3, my living room is often mistaken for an airstrip. There is always some sort of loud fan whirring away, desperately trying to keep my entertainment centre cool. ExtremeTech has posted a handy guide for quieting down your 360 fan, which I will condense here.

1. Open your 360, thus voiding the precious warranty.
2. Firmly grasp your system fan, ungrasping as your hand swings in a graceful arc towards your trash can.
3. Install new, glowy Whisper fan.

Of course it is much more complicated than that, but it does result in a much quieter Xbox 360, perfect for streaming your legally procured anime episodes. Of course you still have to deal with the loudest optical media drive this side of the Dreamcast, but it's a start.

Hacking Your Xbox 360 Fan [ExtremeTech]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles