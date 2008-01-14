More Details On Patapon Strategy From Sony

I shamefacedly admit that in the midst of present buying frenzy this holiday season, I broke down and bought myself a PSP on a whim. While it's currently collecting dust with the rest of my consoles and handhelds, I'm already anticipating the release of Patapon, the game that Crecente fell in love with at TGS and Stephen Totilo gave a favorable review to. The more I see of it, the more I see a game that I'm going to have a hard time putting down - and a post by one of Patapon's associate producers just reinforces that feeling:

As many of you already know, there was a special holiday card making the rounds ... and many first impressions started to pop up. One thing that caught our attention was how surprised some people were at the depth of gameplay and customisability, and that's without taking into account the topography of Patapolis and surrounding lands - - it's something fierce. Each mission will require special attention on troop formation, be it for hunting, or fighting huge monsters, or hijacking Zigoton WMDs - - it's hard out here for a Patapon.

The gameplay sounds like a blast and I can't get over how much I like the whole look of Patapon. The entry is a flying tour of some of the battlelicious aspects of the game, and worth a quick look if you've been keeping your eye on the game as some of us have been.

Patapost Friday: Pata-strategy [Playstation.Blog]