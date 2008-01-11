More of Eye of Judgment Coming to Japan

The Japanese PLAYSTATION Store (their caps, not ours) is making a THE JUDGMENT BIOLITH ~ The Machine God's Mutiny (ditto) available for download starting March 27. That's a change from the original February release date. This is the second entry in THE EYE OF JUDGMENT series. A third expansion pack in the series will be available this summer.
New Eye of Judgment [Famitsu Thanks, Jay!]
The Japanese PLAYSTATION Store (their caps, not ours) is making a THE JUDGMENT BIOLITH ~ The Machine God's Mutiny (ditto) available for download starting March 27. That's a change from the original February release date. This is the second entry in THE EYE OF JUDGMENT series. A third expansion pack in the series will be available this summer.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink