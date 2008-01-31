The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

More Evidence Duke Nukem May Actually Be Released

DNF.jpg Duke Nukem Forever. On a shelf in your local games store. Go on. Try and picture it. Close your eyes, squint real hard, and imagine it. No luck? Understandable. It may get a little easier after hearing this, though. In an interview with Down In Front, the game's art director, Tramell "T-Ray" Isaac, says when asked what stage the game's development is at:

Well, we're doing a lot of polishing of set pieces, environments, and characters.

Not conceptualising. Not building. Polishing. Do we dare to hope? Do you dare to hope?
Duke Nukem Forever the Interview [Down In Front, via CVG]

Comments

  • McTalon Guest

    In related news, It appears Hell has frozen over, a team of pigs in Lancaster have invented the first Swine aircraft and Norbit has one an Oscar for best Motion Picture

    certainly has been a red letter day

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles