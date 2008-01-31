More Evidence Duke Nukem May Actually Be Released

Duke Nukem Forever. On a shelf in your local games store. Go on. Try and picture it. Close your eyes, squint real hard, and imagine it. No luck? Understandable. It may get a little easier after hearing this, though. In an interview with Down In Front, the game's art director, Tramell "T-Ray" Isaac, says when asked what stage the game's development is at:
Well, we're doing a lot of polishing of set pieces, environments, and characters.
Not conceptualising. Not building. Polishing. Do we dare to hope? Do you dare to hope?
Duke Nukem Forever the Interview [Down In Front, via CVG]
In related news, It appears Hell has frozen over, a team of pigs in Lancaster have invented the first Swine aircraft and Norbit has one an Oscar for best Motion Picture
certainly has been a red letter day