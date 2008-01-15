Think Uncharted is pretty? You ain't seen nothing yet! The PS3 is just getting warmed up. According to Evan Wells from developer Naughty Dog:

The PLAYSTATION 3 is a complex yet powerful system. We could not pull off the rich, seamless world of Uncharted on any other console. Because the system is so powerful, it means that tapping into that power requires great engineering efforts. We're lucky that Naughty Dog has some of the best programmers in the industry. I can also tell you that as we're finishing Uncharted, we've found new ways of optimizing our engine to take advantage of the hardware. All of which means that, as beautiful as our game is, there is a lot more in store for the PLAYSTATION 3.

And where will we see these "new ways of optimising our engine"? Naughty Dog's planning future Uncharted installments, of course.

