More Juicy Turok Gameplay

If I hadn't just played through Call of Duty 4 on the Xbox 360 last night in one sitting, I'd probably be more impressed with this video. Sure it's got dinosaurs and heaps of neat weapons, but where's the story, the personality... the, dare I say it, tear-jerker ending. I've got to go, I can't talk about this anymore.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink