More Mass Effect Political Dickery

After last week's article on the conservative news service Cybercast regarding the sexual situations in Mass Effect, I thought it would be nice to show you a political writer with a much more sensible view on BioWare's space opera. The article comes from Townhall.com columnist and author Kevin McCullough, who no doubt played through the entire game before putting his words to web.

It's called "Mass Effect" and it allows its players - universally male no doubt - to engage in the most realistic sex acts ever conceived. One can custom design the shape, form, bodies, race, hair style, breast size of the images they wish to "engage" and then watch in crystal clear, LCD, 54 inch screen, HD clarity as the video game "persons" hump in every form, format, multiple, gender-oriented possibility they can think of.

I would pay $US 100 for the version of Mass Effect he played. $US 200. Come on BioWare, cough it up.

Of course the version of the game McCullough played doesn't exist, mainly because he obviously didn't touch the game. I am assuming he saw the article on Cybercast, seeing as in terms of video game blogs Mass Effect isn't exactly in the spotlight at the moment, and pounced on it in order to prove how important the issue of game censorship should be to the current crop of presidential hopefuls.

That the man rants for two pages about a game that he didn't even bother to read up on is completely amazing to me. What's more amazing is that this asshat has his own book out, and it isn't called "Rambling On About Shit I Know Nothing About." I'm thinking that was the original title and his publisher thought it was too edgy. Yes, I am being a bit harsh, but come on.

And because of the digital chip age in which we live - "Mass Effect" can be customised to sodomise whatever, whoever, however, the game player wishes. With it's "over the net" capabilities virtual orgasmic rape is just the push of a button away.

I can't go on. Seriously. Go read the article and see for yourself. Complete and utter propagandizing bullshit. The sad thing? You just know someone reading it is going to buy it hook, line, and sinker. Sadness.

The "Sex-Box" Race for President [Townhall.com via Game Politics]