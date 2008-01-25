The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Mount in Doubt for Australian Age of Conan Preorders

aoc_dragon.jpgYes, yes, we know we're getting the increased XP ring and some pretty coins in the Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures Collector's Edition - but what about that sexy mount all the US preorders will receive? From Atari Australia:

As far as I’m aware the in-game item you will receive is the Ring as mentioned … I will hopefully have more information for you as we get a little closer to the release date.

Sorry folks, I couldn't nail anything down on this. I will let you know when I do hear something.

Comments

  • trunk3h Guest

    sadpanda =(
    this is probably because the mounts in the US are EB / Gamespot exclusesives. So our hopes lie wtih EB games who is owned by gamespot

    0
  • Vicki Gower Guest

    is this Tabs?

    0

