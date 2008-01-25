Mount in Doubt for Australian Age of Conan Preorders

Yes, yes, we know we're getting the increased XP ring and some pretty coins in the Age of Conan: Hyborian Adventures Collector's Edition - but what about that sexy mount all the US preorders will receive? From Atari Australia:

As far as I’m aware the in-game item you will receive is the Ring as mentioned … I will hopefully have more information for you as we get a little closer to the release date.

Sorry folks, I couldn't nail anything down on this. I will let you know when I do hear something.