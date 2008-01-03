The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Mrs. Bashcraft Is "Sexy Japanese Gamer"

mrsbashcraftgiantds.jpg Yes, that's Mrs. Bashcraft. Well, Mrs. Bashcraft like three years ago. There was a giant DS Phat display at Yodobashi Camera in Umeda. Think I posted this pic on Kotaku eons ago. And like most things on the internets, this hasn't died It popped up on a shameful website with an adult bent in a post titled "Sexy Japanese Gamers." The post reads:

Beauties and the geeks - all in one body. Hot body.

M'kay. Here's the kicker: She's like one of two that aren't in bikinis or bare-assed naked. Kooky!
Sexy Japanese Gamers [Bizarre Japan NSFW]

