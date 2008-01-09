MTV's Music Game Song Library

MTV have put together what is, so far, the most useful game-related tool for 2008. It's called Track Finder, and it contains details on the licensed music libraries of (nearly) every single rhythm action game released over the past few years. What's the point? It means you'll never again have to waste precious, disc-swapping minutes because you couldn't remember whether Ziggy Stardust was on Guitar Hero 1 or Guitar Hero 2.
MTV Rhythm Game Track Finder [MTV]
MTV have put together what is, so far, the most useful game-related tool for 2008. It's called Track Finder, and it contains details on the licensed music libraries of (nearly) every single rhythm action game released over the past few years. What's the point? It means you'll never again have to waste precious, disc-swapping minutes because you couldn't remember whether Ziggy Stardust was on Guitar Hero 1 or Guitar Hero 2.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink