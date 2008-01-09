MTV's Music Game Song Library

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mtv.jpgMTV have put together what is, so far, the most useful game-related tool for 2008. It's called Track Finder, and it contains details on the licensed music libraries of (nearly) every single rhythm action game released over the past few years. What's the point? It means you'll never again have to waste precious, disc-swapping minutes because you couldn't remember whether Ziggy Stardust was on Guitar Hero 1 or Guitar Hero 2.
