My Last Rock Band Drums Mod Post Ever, Maybe

I've been trying to keep Kotaku the place to go for the latest, breaking Rock Band drum silencing mod news. And while I'll surely break down and post more in a day or so, for now I'm taking a vow of silence.

...right after I finish this post. Are you interested in quieting your Rock Band drums and rocking out some airbrushed flaming skulls at the same time? Good! Because such a life is now available on eBay. While not the sexiest modification we've ever seen, these peel-off replacement heads feature that touch of homemade that will make you look like a real starving artist who hasn't understood the world since the 80s. Hit the jump for a bonus picture, this time with even more skull goodness.



Rock Band Drums Skulls [eBay]Thanks Steve!