The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

My New Guitar

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Hope Video Stores, Game Shops Don't Vanish

Well, I took the plunge. My lessons start Wednesday. I ended up buying a Takamine guitar, which I think is pretty nice. It's the EG522C model, but that probably doesn't mean anything to you. Oh, hey. It sounds like some of the other Gawker site leads might start writing notes to each other. We started a trend!

What you missed:
The Rocky's Second Annual Golden Crecentes
Force Unleashed Tech Continues To Astound
Krafting With Kotaku: Final Fantasy to Bioshock
Video, Details on Tribes-Like Legions
Microsoft Snaps Up EA Chicago GM To Head Gears Of War Project

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles