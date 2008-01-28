My New Guitar

To: Ash
From: Crecente
Re: Hope Video Stores, Game Shops Don't Vanish
Well, I took the plunge. My lessons start Wednesday. I ended up buying a Takamine guitar, which I think is pretty nice. It's the EG522C model, but that probably doesn't mean anything to you. Oh, hey. It sounds like some of the other Gawker site leads might start writing notes to each other. We started a trend!
What you missed:
The Rocky's Second Annual Golden Crecentes
Force Unleashed Tech Continues To Astound
Krafting With Kotaku: Final Fantasy to Bioshock
Video, Details on Tribes-Like Legions
Microsoft Snaps Up EA Chicago GM To Head Gears Of War Project
