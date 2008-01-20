My Tiny Life Now Available Again - Free

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

mytinylife.jpg My Tiny Life: Crime and Passion in a Virtual World (Being a True Account of the Case of the Infamous Mr. Bungle and the Author's Journey, in Consequence Thereof, to the Heart of a Half-Real World Called LambdaMOO), in addition to having a long-ass title, has been out of print for a few years now. But now, after some license-tweaking, it's available as either a nice paperback (for $US 17.48) or a PDF download (for free!). Having read a lengthy book in PDF format before it was formally published, I would be happy never to read anything more taxing than an article on my computer - but it's a nice gesture, and reminds me of a discussion over on Grand Text Auto on 'digital media, games, and open access.'

Anyways, if you'd be interested in reading (or reading again) "a wonderful little depiction of a person trying to reconcile a vibrant and rich virtual world with the "silent, bone-white" machine that houses it," you can head over here

MY TINY LIFE Is Free At Last! [via Terra Nova]

