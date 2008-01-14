My Unexciting Desk, By Popular Demand

And by "popular demand", I mean "one person".
Anywho, if you happened to miss the mega post from the US with photos of not only the desks of famous game developers, but the ever-so-lovable crew over at Kotaku US, here's your chance to check it out now. It makes my post just a little less random.
This is my paltry contribution. That ViewSonic monitor on the right is half-buggered. It'll only display a resolution up to 1024x768 (used to be 1680x1050 native). It's not an ideal second screen, but it's better than nothing.
Hey, at least I'm considered "popular".
Are they chocolate coins? And why do you have a pile of tissues in front.. ...never mind.