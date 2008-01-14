The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

My Unexciting Desk, By Popular Demand

desk.jpgAnd by "popular demand", I mean "one person".

Anywho, if you happened to miss the mega post from the US with photos of not only the desks of famous game developers, but the ever-so-lovable crew over at Kotaku US, here's your chance to check it out now. It makes my post just a little less random.

This is my paltry contribution. That ViewSonic monitor on the right is half-buggered. It'll only display a resolution up to 1024x768 (used to be 1680x1050 native). It's not an ideal second screen, but it's better than nothing.

Comments

  • Duskbringer Guest

    Hey, at least I'm considered "popular".
    Are they chocolate coins? And why do you have a pile of tissues in front.. ...never mind.

    0
  • yas Guest

    my laptop is my main machine, games and all, not very ideal : (.

    have you tried updating the drivers for that moniter? (and also gfx card)

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    Well you look ready to go as soon as the cops show up. Got your passport and a bucket of change.

    0
  • Leigh D. Stark Guest

    Your desk is a lot cleaner than mine...but we do have the same monitor.

    My work desk has a crappy monitor though.

    0
  • h Guest

    okay I might be stupid for not knowing, but why 2 screens? PLANET KILLER!!1 I'm just kidding, who cares... indulge all you like .... uhhh but why ? is it like for conference calls ?

    0
  • fairplay @Fairplay

    @ Duskbringer
    I see what you did there.

    Unexciting desk indeed, i see nothing video game related!

    0

