Namco Meets New Era For Pac-Man Caps

Some of the more casual fashion friendly types at Kotaku Tower aren't just into t-shirts and sneakers—some of us like fitted caps, too. So when Namco teams up with cap experts New Era for a line of Pac-Man fitteds, we expect great things. Oh wait, it's Namco. Expect run of the mill things. The Namco X New Era line looks to have dropped in Japan recently, a limited edition trio of wool baseball caps that feature Pac-Man, Inky, Blinky and Pinky. Each will set fans back 6090 yen (about $US 55). More hats, more pics, at Fuctard's online store.
New Era Non-Team [Fuctard via High Snobiety]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink