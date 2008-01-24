Naomi Bios Cracked, Sega Arcade Games Coming To A PC Near You



An enterprising chap by the name of drkIIRaziel has apparently gotten Sega's Naomi arcade bios running on an emulator of its parent-system, the Dreamcast. Which means that, should you be the (highly) enterprising type to be able to test this out, you'll feasibly soon be able to run the arcade versions of stuff like Marvel v Capcom 2, Ferrari F355 Challenge and Ikaruga on your PC. Good times? Good times.

SEGA NAOMI EMULATOR [Hobby Blog]