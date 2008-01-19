Nap Time Is Not a Good Idea, Me Thinks

To: Crecente

From: Bashcraft

I'll tell you what, by Friday my brain is mush. Right now, brain still mush. I actually had to take a nap today! I usually never take naps (waste of time!), and rather, try to get a solid 8 hours of sleep. The solid eight hours of sleep deal is somewhat new. Before, I'd get five or six, and then be cranky all day long. Anyhoo, I was only going to take a thirty minute nap, but I woke up an hour later. Refreshed, not really, and still sleepy. Groggy, too. Basically, I feel like I got the shit kicked outta me. Next week, NO NAPS.

Wife wanted to watch some crappy Japanese TV show, but I'm afraid that might put me to sleep well into Sunday.

