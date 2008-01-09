New AMD Graphics Card Slices, Dices

That red thing right there is AMD's latest attempt to wrest graphics card supremacy from the cold, vice-like grip of rivals NVIDIA. Dubbed the ATI R680, specs, pricing and performance boasts are all still top secret, though we do know it'll not only be based on two 55nm processor cores, but can also slice an apple into 17 pieces in less than a second. This being a premium card, you can expect it'll also be suitable for root vegetables and cheese (both sliced and grated).

ATI R680 Graphics Card Is 1000X Faster Than a Cray-1 Supercomputer [Gizmodo]