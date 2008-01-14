New DMC4 Screens Reveal New Boss

Famitsu has posted some new screens for the upcoming Devil May Cry 4 that reveal a new boss character. We're not sure what his name is, but he's really, really large and looks to be made of some kind of stone. Some of the screenshots seem extremely reminiscent of the Colossus of Rhodes battle in God of War 2. However, whether the actual gameplay of the battle is the same remains to be seen. I have to say I'm really digging Nero's suitcase cum automatic weapon. I really need to get one of those, it would come in quite handy for clearing the way at crowded conventions.

Make the jump for a few more shots...

You can check out the whole gallery here on Famitsu.