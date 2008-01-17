New 8-Bit Theater Tackles Adventure, Contra, David Bowie's Head

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

Hey, new 8-Bit theater, courtesy of BoingBoing. This week? Two features. One stars Adventure, as it could have been. Or, should have been. The other? Contra, re-imagined as a trippy music clip that hurts both my eyes and ears. Enjoy!

