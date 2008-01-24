New AMD Phenoms Get Benchmarked

For those of you looking to build or upgrade a PC rig, Techspot just ran a ton of benchmarks on AMD's newest Phenom processors, alongside Intel Core2Duo and Core2Quad processors. The verdict? The Phenoms did pretty well, shining the most in Crysis and FEAR (though performing less optimally during UT3, Company of Heroes and Prey). It can never be cut and dry, can it? But one important point: go with the Intel Core2Duo over the Intel quad-core because, with many games, the Duo still performs better than the Quad—give software time to catch up with the hardware.

