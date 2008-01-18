New Crisis Core Trailer Knows What It's Doing

Squeenix have got this whole advertising thing down pat. They know they don't need to remind fans that Crisis Core is coming, and they sure as shit aren't going to attract new customers to the franchise with a game like this. So instead, they do what they do best: focus on whipping the converted into a frenzy.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink