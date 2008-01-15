New Duck Hunt For The Wii? No.
Comments
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
with updated graphics it just seems extremely boring, while the sound retains the 8bit charm, the feeling of the nes zapper is still lost.
on another note, his dad is so going to kill him, or congratulate him on a bit of viral marketing.
I'm assuming this'll be rolled out when Wiiware comes about.