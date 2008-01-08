The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

New Gaming Peripherals from Wolfking

Wolfking unveiled its MVP Series Warrior Gamepad and Trooper Mouse at CES today, the biggest change from previous incarnations seems to be a matte black finish.

To be fair, this enhanced version of the Trooper Mouse has a programmable frame rate of over 7,080 frames per second, high speed motion detection, and a patented Rapid Fire Switch, which will allow gamers to click up to four times with a single button push. And the ergonomic design and LED sensor displays do make it look like a good, high-end gaming mouse, although for an MSRP of $US 59.99, you'd expect it to be.

The MVP Series Warrior Gamepad (MSRP: $US 34.99) appears to have minimal upgrades from the original, with the same 55-key layout and USB 2.0 connectivity as its predecessor. Wolfking does say that this version has a high level of customisability, though.

Both peripherals are available in that sleek matte black, with the option of a red, blue, or silver accent gradient.

