New Line Goes Blu-Ray

new-linelogo.jpg It was just a few hours ago that I posted about the HD DVD group cancelling its CES press conference and now we have more news on the format war front lines. In an article in Variety yesterday, buried amongst the Warner's announcement was one line that was very important to the Blu-Ray cause:

Warner sister company New Line confirmed it will shift allegiance to Blu-ray only as well.

Warner's other companies which include HBO and BBC, still have not announced whether they will make the shift as well, but it seems unlikely that they would go the other way. But, time is of the essence for distributors it seems as Warner CEO Barry Meyer states:

"The window of opportunity for high-definition DVD could be missed if format confusion continues to linger."

One more nail in the HD DVD coffin?

Warner Bros. backs Blu-ray [Variety]

