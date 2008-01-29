The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New Mario Kart Wii Details

mario_kart_wii_nmag.jpgThe next issue of German gaming pub NMag features a cover story on the upcoming Wii racer Mario Kart Wii as well as a few tiny tidbits on what we can expect from the waggle-enabled iteration. In addition to appearances from drivers like Mario, Wario, Luigi, Waluigi, Bowser, Peach, and Donkey Kong, the mag confirms that Boo and Baby Peach will also have driving duties. Not surprising, as we'd seen the former in at least one trailer, with the latter only making sense, given that Baby Mario and Baby Luigi will also star.

The mag, by way of GoNintendo, also mentions that at least 32 tracks are planned and that the dreaded "snaking" method of boosting will be included.

Mario Kart Wii - some new info from NMag [GoNintendo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles