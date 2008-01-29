New Mario Kart Wii Details

The next issue of German gaming pub NMag features a cover story on the upcoming Wii racer Mario Kart Wii as well as a few tiny tidbits on what we can expect from the waggle-enabled iteration. In addition to appearances from drivers like Mario, Wario, Luigi, Waluigi, Bowser, Peach, and Donkey Kong, the mag confirms that Boo and Baby Peach will also have driving duties. Not surprising, as we'd seen the former in at least one trailer, with the latter only making sense, given that Baby Mario and Baby Luigi will also star.

The mag, by way of GoNintendo, also mentions that at least 32 tracks are planned and that the dreaded "snaking" method of boosting will be included.

Mario Kart Wii - some new info from NMag [GoNintendo]